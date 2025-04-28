NORMAL - Illinois State University Police Department (ISUPD) asks for the public’s assistance identifying a person of interest in the shots fired incident that occurred on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at approximately 7:40 p.m., in the Bone Student Center. In an isolated incident, a fight started between two groups of people that ended with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to a non-student. The victim was transported to an area hospital. The person of interest, seen in the attached pictures, fled the scene.

ISUPD responded with all available resources, and we are grateful for the assistance of Normal Police, Bloomington Police, McLean County Sheriff, Illinois State Police, and Normal Fire Department who rapidly responded to support our community. Dozens of officers worked through the night processing evidence, responding to calls and tips, and providing an extra presence on campus.

We ask the public to review two photos of a person of interest. Information can be provided by email to ISUPolice@IllinoisState.edu or by calling 309-438-8631.