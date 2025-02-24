NORMAL - Illinois State University has earned full reaccreditation from the Institutional Action Committee (IAC) of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

The accreditation is continuous through the 2034-2035 academic year and reaffirms that the University meets established higher education standards. Accreditation ensures recognition by state and federal bodies and is an important assurance for students and families, as well as employers.

“Accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission shows that Illinois State not only meets but exceeds nationally established higher education standards and is engaged in continuous improvement,” said Illinois State University President, Dr. Aondover Tarhule. “I congratulate and extend my gratitude to the Accreditation Steering Committee work teams, as well as our stakeholders and community members who actively contributed to the reaccreditation process over the past two years.”

The University received positive feedback regarding its facilities, budgeting, and commitment to academic freedom, as well as exemplary status for positive student engagement in the areas of student research, academic support, and the Multicultural Center. HLC also highlighted Illinois State’s well-developed processes for monitoring student success metrics, such as retention, persistence, and completion rates.

Illinois State, accredited since 1913, undergoes a thorough review process every 10 years. This process involved a two-year, campuswide effort, culminating in a 35,000-word Assurance Argument describing the University’s outstanding work in the categories of institutional mission, ethical conducts, teaching and learning practices, institutional resources, and planning. HLC representatives visited campus in October 2024 and met with work teams, students, faculty, and staff.

