Illinois State Trooper Day April 1, 2019, Marks 97 Years for the Illinois State Police

Springfield, IL - On this day in 1922, eight officers on motorcycles under the direction of John Stack, began patrolling the highways of Illinois as the official Illinois State Police. Initially, their mission was to protect Illinois roadways by enforcing weight laws. Today the mission and services of the Department have grown, as well as the number of people employed to accomplish them. The ISP is comprised of over 2,600 sworn and civilian employees. The Agency?s primary mission is to provide safety and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Illinois by offering a multitude of services represented in each of the various divisions within the Department. These services include, but are not limited to, patrol enforcement and public assistance, drug interdiction, criminal investigations, forensic analysis, tactical operations, polygraph services, law enforcement training and recruitment, and administrative support for all entities within the Department. Many of these services are also provided to municipal, county and federal law enforcement agencies. As a way to honor the dedicated men and woman of the ISP, April 1 of each year is designated Illinois State Trooper Day. This day shall be observed annually throughout the state to pay tribute to those who serve and protect our citizens and especially to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. ?It is imperative that of all years, today we stop to extend our gratitude and honor the dedication, commitment, and sacrifices of the great men and women of the ISP. While our department is in mourning over the recent, untimely tragedies that have occurred in 2019, we are also united in our devotion to always remember our fallen brothers and sisters and the ultimate price they paid to protect others. In 97 years, 69 men and women of the ISP bravely put on their uniform to serve the citizens of this state and never returned home. I am asking the public to consider these men and women today and all those who bravely wear their badge or shield so they may protect others. Through our struggle, we find strength. Through our sadness, we find hope. Through our darkness, we find a bright light from those courageous souls shining down.? - Brendan Kelly, Acting Director of the ISP.