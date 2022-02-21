STAUNTON - A plane made an emergency landing in the area of Decamp Road at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Illinois Route 4 in Staunton, but thankfully there were no injuries. These are the details of the incident from the Illinois State Police. A Troy man - Albert D. Meinen - was the pilot of the plane.



This is the preliminary ISP Report:

AIRCRAFT: Unit 1 – Silver 1948 Navion L-17B Single Engine Aircraft.

PILOT: Unit 1 – Albert D. Meinen, a 62-year-old male from Troy, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Donald G. Torrini, a 79-year-old male from Edwardsville, IL.

Unit 1 – Joseph Garrett, a 71-year-old male from Jacob, IL.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: ISP District 11 Troopers responded to an aircraft crash at the above time and location. A single-engine 1948 Navion L-17B aircraft made an emergency landing in an open field after experiencing a loss of power. There was minor damage to the aircraft as a result of the landing. All three occupants refused medical treatment on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing this open and on-going investigation. No further information is available at this time.

More like this: