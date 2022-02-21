STAUNTON - A plane made an emergency landing in the area of Decamp Road at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Illinois Route 4 in Staunton, but thankfully there were no injuries. These are the details of the incident from the Illinois State Police. A Troy man - Albert D. Meinen - was the pilot of the plane.

This is the preliminary ISP Report:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

AIRCRAFT: Unit 1 – Silver 1948 Navion L-17B Single Engine Aircraft.

PILOT: Unit 1 – Albert D. Meinen, a 62-year-old male from Troy, IL.

Article continues after sponsor message

PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – Donald G. Torrini, a 79-year-old male from Edwardsville, IL.

Unit 1 – Joseph Garrett, a 71-year-old male from Jacob, IL.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: ISP District 11 Troopers responded to an aircraft crash at the above time and location. A single-engine 1948 Navion L-17B aircraft made an emergency landing in an open field after experiencing a loss of power. There was minor damage to the aircraft as a result of the landing. All three occupants refused medical treatment on scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are continuing this open and on-going investigation. No further information is available at this time.

More like this:

GoJet Airlines Flight Veers Off Runway At Lambert International In St. Louis
Feb 12, 2025
Duckworth Reiterates Urgent Need to Grow Aviation Workforce and Invest in Safety Technology to Safeguard Flying Public
Mar 27, 2025
Fatal Accident At I-55 Rest Area Claims Life Of 66-Year-Old Man
Feb 24, 2025
Haine Issues Comments On Pair Accused Of Shooting Toward School Bus In Alton
Mar 3, 2025
Belleville Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of 16-Year-Old
Feb 3, 2025

 