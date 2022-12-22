SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, December 26, 2022.

Cadet Class 139 marks the 11th cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The Governor’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget for ISP is the largest in ISP history and allows for an additional 300 new Troopers.

“I’m thrilled to congratulate Cadet Class 139 on their graduation from the Illinois State Police Academy,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These 49 new troopers went through rigorous training inside and outside of the classroom—learning everything from de-escalation tactics to warning signs of domestic violence. As the latest class of 417 new Troopers added since the beginning of my time in office, I am confident in their abilities to keep the people of Illinois safe while prioritizing justice at every turn.”

Cadet Class 139 was a Lateral Entry Training Program (LETP) class. To be eligible for LETP, applicants must be a certified police officer having graduated from an accredited law enforcement academy and have at least two years of experience while employed as a full-time sworn police officer.

“ISP is always looking for the best to join the ranks of one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Cadet Class 139 consists of Troopers who were law enforcement officers with other agencies. Their previous experience combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy has allowed ISP to more quickly put experienced and highly trained Troopers back into the communities from which they came.”

LETP focuses on recruitment of current law enforcement officers to expedite the number of sworn Troopers, which will provide increased safety to the citizens of Illinois.

The 49 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 11-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.

In addition to the 11-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 25 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.

LETP condenses in-person training at the Academy for prior law enforcement officers to five weeks with no more than three weeks in a row in person. The cadets report to the Academy for the first three weeks of the Basic Training Program for an introduction into ISP Cadet life. The cadets then complete training at regional locations across the state with the ability to return to their residence at the end of each workday. Cadets are required to return to the Academy for specific trainings such as the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course. Additionally, cadets graduating through the lateral program are NOT required to relocate their residence upon graduation.

The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties.

District 1 Sterling, 1 Cadet

District 6 Pontiac, 3 Cadets

District 8 Metamora, 3 Cadets

District 9 Springfield, 6 Cadets

District 10 Pesotum, 4 Cadets

District 11 Collinsville, 7 Cadets

District 12 Effingham, 1 Cadet

District 13 DuQuoin, 3 Cadets

District 14 Macomb, 2 Cadets

District 16 Pecatonica, 3 Cadets

District 18 Litchfield, 3 Cadets

District 19 Carmi, 1 Cadet

District 20 Pittsfield, 3 Cadets

District 22 Ullin, 1 Cadet

District Chicago, 8 Cadets

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Earlier this year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People “Ten Shared Principles.”

Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.

