Trooper Brings Home Five Gold Medals

Springfield, IL – Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) would like to recognize the achievements of Trooper Cynthia Pfau for winning five gold medals during her participation in the Texas Police Games. She competed and won gold medals in the triathlon, 5k run, 10k run, mountain bike race, and sniper/precision rifle competition.

The Texas Police Games enable commissioned police officers from throughout the nation to compete at this annual event. The first competition was held in Dallas in 1977, and the Texas Police Games now draw over 1,200 officers each year. This year’s games were held June 12-16 in San Angelo, Texas.

“Due to the amount of time an officer may spend in a squad car, the nature of our work can become sedentary. Yet in a moment’s notice, the duties of a police officer can become extremely physically demanding,” said Colonel Tad Williams, Deputy Director of the ISP Division of Operations. “Physical fitness is an essential component of police work. Trooper Pfau’s outstanding performance at the Texas Police Games demonstrates her commitment to remaining physically fit. The Illinois State Police is proud of Trooper Pfau’s accomplishments and of her distinguished representation of our agency at this year’s games,” he continued.

Trooper Pfau finished the 5k with a time of 24:50.9. She was sixth overall and first in her category. She finished the 10k with a time 50:44.1. She was seventh overall and first in her category.

Trooper Pfau is an eight-year veteran of the ISP and is currently assigned as a motorcycle officer in District 8, Metamora.

For more information on the Texas Police Games please visit, www.texaspolicegames.org.

