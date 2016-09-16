Local, State and County Agencies Partner to Reduce Rail Crossing Fatalities

Ullin—Illinois State Police District 22 is partnering with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains during Illinois Rail Safety Week, September 11 – 17, 2016.

During 2015, there were 140 railroad grade crossing collisions involving motor vehicles, which resulted in 80 injuries and 31 fatalities. In addition, there were 41 trespassing incidents railroad property which resulted in 18 injuries and 23 fatalities. Illinois is ranked second in the nation in grade crossing fatalities and fifth in the nation in railroad trespassing fatalities.

To promote rail safety awareness and education, Illinois State Police District 22 has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Drivers and pedestrians who disobey the laws associated with railroad grade crossings and railroad property will be cited. In addition, police officers will be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

When crossing railroad tracks, motorists must always obey the law and be aware of your surroundings. Please remember, not only is it against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks, it is against the law to stop your vehicle anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing. Highway-rail grade crossings are typically marked by white stop lines located on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.

According to Illinois Operation Lifesaver, more than 67 percent of all rail-related collisions occur at crossings with active warning devices (flashing lights, gates, and ringing bells).

Illinois Rail Safety Week is supported by the Illinois State Police, Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, Illinois Commerce Commission, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Farm Bureau, Illinois Operation Lifesaver, Illinois Sheriff’s Association, and the Illinois Truck Enforcement Association. For more information about Illinois Rail Safety Week, please visit www.illinoisrailsafetyweek.org.

