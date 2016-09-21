Ullin, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP), District 22, will conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols (NITE) in Alexander and Union Counties during October, according to Captain William Sons.

The ISP has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. Therefore, officers working NITE patrols will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in an unsafe manner, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, transporting open alcoholic beverages, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), and are not properly buckled up.

Alcohol and drug impairment is a significant factor in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. These nighttime patrols are designed to keep our roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road and ensuring all vehicle occupants are buckled up. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

