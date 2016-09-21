Illinois State Police to Conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Ullin, IL – Captain William Sons, District 22 Commander, announced today that the Illinois State Police (ISP) will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Massac County during the month of October. The ACE patrols allow the ISP to target an area with saturation patrols that focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol and other drugs. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Across the country, an average of one alcohol-related traffic death occurs every 51 minutes. Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in nearly 40 percent of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Each year in Illinois, hundreds of lives are lost in alcohol-related crashes. Don’t risk losing your license, your car, and your freedom. If you drive impaired, law enforcement will arrest you. This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending