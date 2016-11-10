Illinois State Police thank veterans for their service Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! SPRINGFIELD - On behalf of the men and women of the Illinois State Police (ISP), Director Leo P. Schmitz would like to thank veterans for their service to our country.



The liberties US citizens enjoy can be directly attributed to the men and women who have courageously and voluntarily served in the US armed forces. These men and women have sacrificed time away from their families and friends to provide for the defense of our Nation. They were ready and willing to fight at a moment’s notice for the freedoms that we Americans cherish.



“I am eternally grateful to those who have served and are currently serving in the US Armed Forces,” stated ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “I am extremely proud of the ISP employees who are also active military and veterans. They volunteered for duty to protect our country, and they continue to volunteer for duty to protect the citizens of Illinois,” he continued.



The ISP encourages the citizens of Illinois to show their support for veterans this Veterans Day by attending Veterans Day events, supporting non-profit veteran organizations through volunteering or donations, or by simply saying, “Thank you for your service.”

