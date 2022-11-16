CHICAGO – On November 15, 2022, at approximately 10:20 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash involving an ISP Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 290 eastbound near Pulaski Road in Cook County.

On the above date and time, an ISP Trooper was stationary in the left lane with emergency lights activated investigating a traffic crash. A silver 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, traveling eastbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the right side of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was inside of the car at the time of the crash and there were no injuries reported as a result. The driver of the Chevrolet, 19-year-old Luis A. Reyna Gomez of Chicago, IL, was issued a citation for a violation of Scott’s Law – Failure To Yield To Stationary Emergency Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

There have been 23 ISP Move Over Law-related crashes this year and eight Troopers have sustained injuries. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as “Scott’s Law”. When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

