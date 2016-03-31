The Illinois State Police (ISP) is committed to supporting courageous family members battling tough circumstances. There are many within Illinois communities who have family members suffering from various forms of Leukemia. The Illinois State Police, in a cooperative effort with the National Marrow Donor organization - Be the Match, is initiating several donor drives across the state.

The cure for blood cancers like Leukemia is in the hands of ordinary people willing to donate, and donor drives like these can make a difference in a life saved. Marrow donation starts with a simple cheek swab to determine if there is a patient match who could benefit from your donation. Your willingness to give can save a life. Please share this information with friends and family members.

“This is a statewide initiative by all members of the ISP to make a difference in not only an individual’s life, but in the lives of all of their loved ones,” said ISP First Deputy Director Chad Peterson. “This is also our opportunity to further serve the communities where we all live and work. Please join us at one of the donor drives across the state and share in the opportunity to save a life,” Peterson added.

Below is a list of the ISP sponsored drive locations. No appointment is necessary. For more information about Be The Match visit https://bethematch.org/.

Dates and Locations:

April 4, 2016 Illinois State Police Central Headquarters

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 801 South Seventh Street, Springfield, Illinois

April 8, 2016 Brother Rice High School, Gymnasium

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. 10001 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, Illinois

April 12, 2016 Illinois State Police District 11 Headquarters

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 1100 Eastport Plaza, Collinsville, Illinois

April 21, 2016 Harrah’s Hotel

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 151 North Joliet Street, Joliet, Illinois

April 26, 2016 Mt. Vernon Visitor’s Center

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 200 Potomac Boulevard, Mr. Vernon, Illinois

