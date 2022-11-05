EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 36-year-old, Jermany Rickman, of Maryville, IL. On August 26, 2022, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Rickman of Maryville, with First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. Attempts to locate Rickman, thus far, have been unsuccessful.

Rickman was charged with murder in the death of a 30-year-old, Demond W. Steward of Cahokia Heights, IL., which occurred on August 13, 2022, in the parking lot of the Ivy Ultra Lounge in the 900 block of St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis.

Rickman also has an outstanding federal warrant for Motion to Revoke Supervised Release issued on August 30, 2022, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Do not approach Rickman as he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with knowledge of the incident or his whereabouts are asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-866-371-8477 (TIPS) or visit https://www.stlrcs.org/. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

