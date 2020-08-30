CENTRALIA - On August 28, 2020, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials were requested by the Trenton Police Department to investigate the discovery of female human remains in an advanced state of decomposition located in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New United States Route 50 westbound near Trenton, IL.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday, August 30, 2020. Although there is no additional information available for release at this time, the ISP DCI Zone 8 is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the body in this on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)-342-7879 or William.sandusky@illinois.gov.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: