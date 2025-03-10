EAST ST. LOUIS — The body of a 19-year-old man was discovered in an alley in East St. Louis on Sunday, March 9, 2025, prompting an investigation by Illinois State Police. The victim, identified as Byron E. Gettis Jr., was found in the 1700 block of Gay Avenue and had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Illinois State Police confirmed it was called to the scene by the East St. Louis Police Department at 6:33 p.m. on Sunday to investigate.

Byron Gettis Jr. was the son of former Major League Baseball player Byron Gettis Sr., who played for the Kansas City Royals in 2004. Following his baseball career, Gettis Sr. transitioned into coaching football and has been a prominent figure in the local sports community. Earlier this year, Gettis Sr. celebrated his son’s enlistment in the U.S. Army and said at that time he was very proud of his son's entry into the U.S. Army.

The investigation into Gettis Jr.'s death is still in its early stages, and authorities have stated that “no further information will be released at this time.”

