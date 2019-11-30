LOMAX - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is
requesting assistance from the public to identify a caucasian female who was
pregnant either in her third trimester, early term, or full-term, up until November
28-29, 2019.

The subject gave birth to the infant, a caucasian/female and is a person of interest in abandoning the infant at a residence in Lomax, Illinois, sometime between the hours of November 28-29, 2019. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at (217) 836-1164 or ISP District 14Headquarters at (309) 833-2141.

