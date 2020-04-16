Shelbyville, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI), along with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Kimberly A. Mattingly, a missing 29-year-old-female of Paris, Illinois. Mattingly,

She is described as 5’03” and approximately 160lbs, with blue eyes and possibly brown hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the ISP DCI at (217)278-5004 (tip line) or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov, via https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisStatePolice, or via twitter at https://twitter.com/ILStatePolice.