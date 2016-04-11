Telecommunicators, Call-Takers, and Technicians are the Heroes Behind the Scene

Article continues after sponsor message

Springfield – The week of April 10-16, 2016, is National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. This week marks the time each year when the public safety community formally acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of all Telecommunicators, Call-Takers, and Technicians.

Telecommunications personnel are critical to every aspect of public safety. Telecommunicators ensure the safety of our officers and the citizens of Illinois by serving as a communications lifeline. Technicians keep that lifeline constantly working even in unpleasant conditions. Telecommunicators and Technicians together play a significant role in the continued success of the Illinois State Police (ISP).

“Telecommunications personnel play a vital role in public safety,” Stated Illinois State Police Director, Leo P. Schmitz. “They work around the clock, holidays, birthdays, and often miss family functions and school activities to ensure that emergency assistance is provided when requested. They hold one of the least visible, yet most stressful jobs in public safety,” he continued.

The ISP would like to publically acknowledge and thank the men and women who serve as Telecommunicators, Call-Takers, and Technicians for their hard work and dedication. They are the lifeline that ensures the continued protection of front line public service personnel and the citizens they serve.

More like this: