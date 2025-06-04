SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is proud to announce the deployment of a new state-of-the-art command vehicle designed to improve emergency response coordination, enhance public safety, and provide crucial on-site support during critical incidents across the state. The command vehicle was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy, Office of Radiological Security.

The new command vehicle, a 2025 Freightliner, replaces an 18-year-old vehicle with antiquated technology. The new command vehicle is equipped with high-definition cameras and monitors, state-of-the-art communications technology, real-time data access, and dual slide outs for a large conference room. It will serve as a central hub for ISP officers during emergencies such as natural disasters, large-scale accidents, public events, and search-and-rescue operations.

"This command vehicle gives us the ability to respond faster, coordinate more effectively, and better serve our communities during critical incidents," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. "It’s a mobile operations center that puts technology and leadership exactly where it’s needed most—right on the ground at the scene of the incident."

Beyond emergency situations, and to further strengthen the connection between ISP and the people we serve, the new command vehicle will be used for community outreach programs, safety demonstrations, and public events. Additionally, the vehicle will also be used for training ISP officers on response to hazardous materials incidents.

