Aircraft, video cameras, covert vehicles and undercover officers will be used to CEASe the violence

CHICAGO – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the beginning of the Chicago Expressway Anti-violence Surge (CEASe). The goal of CEASe is to stop expressway violence and ensure public safety. Starting today, the ISP will use aircraft, video cameras, covert vehicles, and undercover officers to help combat expressway shootings. In addition, there will be extra uniformed troopers on the expressways to assist with CEASe.



Over the last couple of years, gang-related gun violence has escalated and is shifting onto the Chicago expressways. Expressway shootings pose an extreme danger to the motoring public and cause the affected expressway’s lanes to be shut down for hours at a time to process rolling crime scenes.



“People should not have to worry about their safety while driving on the expressways,” stated Colonel Tad Williams, ISP Division of Operations Deputy Director. “Our number one priority is to ensure the safety of the motoring public. We will utilize all available resources to locate and arrest offenders who commit violent acts on our expressways,” he continued.



The ISP works closely with the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office to combat gang violence in and around the Chicagoland area. The ISP will continue to work with them in an effort to solve any violent crime that may occur on the expressways as well.



For CEASe to be successful, assistance from the public will also be needed. Anyone who witnesses any crime on the expressways or has any information about expressway shootings is encouraged to contact the ISP at (847)294-4400.

Together we can help CEASe the violence.

