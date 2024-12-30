COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Collinsville, following a series of events that began with a residential burglary report. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the Collinsville Police Department (CPD) requested the investigation after the incident unfolded in the 9000 block of Rene Avenue.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., MCSO responded to a report of a burglary in unincorporated Pontoon Beach. Upon arrival, officers found that the suspects had already fled the scene. Shortly thereafter, CPD located a vehicle believed to be connected to the suspects and attempted a traffic stop; however, the vehicle fled again.

The situation escalated when CPD later discovered the crashed suspect vehicle, which was unoccupied.

Officers from MCSO and CPD established a perimeter in the area and subsequently located one of the suspects walking on Rene Avenue with a firearm in hand.

According to authorities, the suspect did not comply with police orders and raised the firearm, prompting officers to discharge their weapons, striking the individual.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, while no officers were reported injured during the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

