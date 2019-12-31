Illinois State Police Prepare for Holiday Travel
Springfield, Illinois – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly is reminding
motorists to enjoy the holidays responsibly and take the necessary safety precautions to
prevent unnecessary tragedies.
The ISP will be doing its part to keep Illinois roadways safe by strictly enforcing all laws,
with an emphasis on the four most common causes of fatal traffic crashes. “The Fatal
Four” includes: Driving Under the Influence (DUI), Speeding, not wearing a Seat Belt, and Distracted Driving. Additionally, the ISP will also focus on the Move Over (Scott’s) Law.
Throughout the holidays, the ISP will conduct extra patrols and roadside safety checks
with an emphasis on removing impaired drivers from the roadways with the goal of
reducing traffic crashes. ISP encourages the public to do their part to make travel safe
this holiday season. If you will be attending an event where alcohol is being served,
please do your part by making the roadways safer; be the sober driver, designate a sober
driver, or use a taxi or ride-share service.
"Holidays should be a time for celebration with family and friends. Our troopers will be
strictly enforcing all laws, with the goal of keeping our roadways safe and preventing
unnecessary tragedies,” stated Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. “We also
ask motorists to assist us in keeping our first responders safe while they work to keep the US safe. We are confident that with your help, everyone can have an enjoyable holiday season,” he concluded.
ISP also reminds motorists to drive sober, slow down, keep your eyes on the road and
away from cell phones, buckle up, and “Give Them Distance” when approaching flashing
lights on the shoulder.
