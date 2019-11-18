Illinois State Police District 13 Commander Casey Faro would like to inform the motoring public that the enforcement efforts ramping up to Thanksgiving Weekend are beginning.

The primary focus of District 13 personnel are the Fatal Four violations: - Driving under the Influence-Distracted Driving-Speeding-Failure to Wear a Seat Belt.

These violations are called the Fatal Four because statistically, they are the violations that result in crashes becoming fatal. Troopers are also aggressively enforcingScott’s Law violations, which have claimed the lives of three troopers this yeara lone, and caused injuries to several other troopers.

Commander Faro would like to remind the public to avoid the Fatal Four violations by finding a sober driver if you have been drinking, focus on your driving, follow the speed limits-especially in construction zones, and ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up. Additionally, Scott’s Law violations will not be tolerated. Please ensure your driving and your vehicle comply with the Illinois Vehicle Code. Illinois District 13 personnel encourage you to drive and arrive safely.

