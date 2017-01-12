Ice Covered Roadways Expected Throughout Central and Southern Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials are reminding motorists to prepare for winter driving conditions this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch including rain and freezing rain through Sunday at 12 p.m. Ice accumulations on the roadways are possible and slick spots are likely, especially on untreated roadways, overpasses, bridges, and ramps.

Winter weather can have a devastating impact on driving conditions. Freezing rain and icy roads can result in hazardous road conditions. The ISP is urging motorists to drive with caution, increase following distances, and allow extra travel time to get to their final destinations.

Stranded motorists are encouraged to remain inside their vehicles with their seat belt on and wait for first responders to arrive. Motorists involved in accidents that do not require emergency assistance may file a crash report within 10 days by reporting it with the law enforcement agency within those jurisdictional boundaries.

The ISP also want to remind motorists to yield to emergency and snow removal equipment. Scott’s Law (The Move Over Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching emergency vehicles and vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with hazard lights activated.

Listed below are a few safety tips drivers should keep in mind during winter weather:

Plan ahead and check the forecast – Determine if the trip is necessary during inclement weather.

Don’t Crowd the Plow! – Remember, a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted. You may see them, but they may not see you.

Watch out for black ice – Roads that appear clear may be treacherous. Take it slow when approaching intersections, off-ramps, bridges, and shady areas – all are prone to black ice.

Always keep your gas tank at least two-thirds full to prevent the vehicle’s fuel line from freezing.

Dress warmly for the weather – Dress in layers of loose-fitting, lightweight clothing in anticipation of unexpected winter weather emergencies.

Make sure someone is aware of your travel route.

Always carry an emergency car care kit that contains jumper cables, flares or reflectors, windshield washer fluid, a small ice scraper, traction material, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.

Always carry a charged cell phone.

Always wear a seat belt.

Motorists can check on interstate road conditions by contacting the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) at 1-800-452-IDOT (4368) or on the Internet at: .

