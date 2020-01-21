Springfield– Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of the special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen ISP Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 12, 2019, when his squad was struck while he was on scene of a three-vehicle traffic crash. The crash occurred in the left lane on I-294 near Willow Road in Northbrook.

ISP Troopers throughout the state aggressively patrolled Illinois roadways for seven days from Jan. 12 – Jan. 18 in honor of their fallen comrade. The initiative was designed to further educate the public of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law and was held in remembrance of him and his legacy of courage and duty.

During “Operation Lambert,” ISP Troopers issued 281 Move Over (Scott’s) Law citations and wrote 64 warnings. Additionally, they made 77 criminal arrests through 503 Scott’s Law details statewide.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, “The results of “Operation Lambert” reflect greatly on this department and the men and women who risk their lives every day to keep motorists safe. It shows their dedication to carry out their duties and commitment to honor their fallen brother. These troopers make me proud to be the director of one of the greatest agencies in this country. We will continue to aggressively enforce the law and educate the public in order to make 2020 a better year.”

In 2019, four ISP Troopers were killed in the line of duty. Three were the direct result of either a violation of the Move Over (Scott’s) Law, driving impaired or a combination of the two. We continue to honor and remember all of them.

The Move Over (Scott’s) Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights, and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated. The law also states, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.

