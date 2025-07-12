COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois State Police announced the results of Roadside Safety Checks conducted in Madison and St. Clair counties during June, aimed at reducing impaired and unsafe driving.

According to Captain Casey Faro, commander of ISP Troop 8, the enforcement efforts resulted in 101 total citations and arrests, along with 36 written warnings. Among the citations were 1 for driving under the influence, 9 for other alcohol or drug-related offenses, 14 for occupant restraint violations, 27 for registration offenses, 45 for driver’s license violations, and 8 for insurance violations.

Alcohol and drug impairment remain significant factors in traffic safety concerns. State data estimates that such impairment contributes to more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Nationally, an alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 39 minutes.

The Roadside Safety Checks are part of ongoing efforts to improve road safety by removing dangerous impaired drivers from Illinois roadways. The initiative was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation. Captain Faro emphasized the importance of the campaign with the reminder: “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

