BELLEVILLE – Daryl S. Muhammad, a 48-year-old resident of Marietta, Ga., has been convicted for his role in a shooting and armed robbery that occurred at the Casino Queen in 2017. Following a week-long trial that concluded on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, Muhammad was found guilty of multiple charges, including Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

The incident took place on Sept. 17, 2017, when three men armed with rifles entered the Casino Queen around 2:55 a.m. During the robbery, an unarmed security guard was shot, and the assailants made off with over $47,000.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) launched an extensive investigation that ultimately led them to Muhammad in Cobb County, Georgia. He was charged and arrested in January 2019.

ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly emphasized the gravity of Muhammad's actions, stating, “The defendant’s egregious actions show a complete lack of respect for life and the law. It does not matter how much time has passed, ISP will continue to pursue justice and hold those who break the law accountable.”

St. Clair County State’s Attorney James Gomric expressed gratitude towards the investigative teams involved in the case, stating, “I want to thank the dedicated members of the Illinois State Police and supporting agencies for all of their work that allowed us to obtain this just verdict.”

Gomric also acknowledged the assistance of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois and the efforts of the legal team in the prosecution.

Muhammad's sentencing date has not yet been announced.

