Farina, IL – The Illinois State Police (ISP) is currently investigating a bank robbery that occurred at the Midland States Bank in Farina, Illinois, earlier this morning.

At approximately 9:34 a.m. on October 7, 2016, a white male suspect wearing a plaid shirt, red plaid jacket, blue jeans, and a green baseball cap entered the Midland States Bank, displayed a weapon, and demanded money. After receiving an undetermined amount of money he exited the bank and was last seen on foot heading north on Walnut Street. The suspect is described as having long black hair, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, and is estimated to weigh 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at (217)342-7853.

This is an active and ongoing investigation; no further information is available.

