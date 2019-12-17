Illinois State Police Investigates Fatal Traffic Accident in Williamson County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Route 166, approximately a quarter of a mile north of Old Creal Springs Road, Williamson at 7:35 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2019, that led to a fatality. Article continues after sponsor message The driver ( sole occupant) of Unit #1 was transported by ambulance to an area hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The driver (sole occupant) of Unit #2 was transported by air to an out of state hospital with serious injuries. Route 166 was closed for approximately 6½ hours for crash investigation and cleanup. The investigation into the crash continues. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending