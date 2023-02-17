ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue in St. Clair County at 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police Troop 8:

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The vehicle driven was a 2019 black GMC truck.

PEDESTRIAN: Unit 1 – 65-year-old male from St. Louis, MO. - Deceased, pending next of kin notification

Article continues after sponsor message

DRIVER: Unit 2 – 50-year-old Steven Hodge from Collinsville.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was attempting to cross Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue. Unit 2 was traveling east on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue, in the left lane.

Unit 1 failed to yield to traffic and ran onto Collinsville Road. The driver of Unit 2 struck Unit 1 in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries on scene.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

More like this:

Body of 25-Year-Old East St. Louis Man Found in Frank Holten Lake On July 4, 2025
Jul 7, 2025
St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office Identifies Alton Woman Who Died In St. Louis Car Crash
Jul 3, 2025
St. Clair County Prosecutors Decline Charges In July 13 Fatal Shooting
2 days ago
St. Clair County Transit District Receives $3 Million In Funding For Phase 2 Of Its Bunkum Road Trail
May 29, 2025
Woman Forced from Dodge Challenger at Gunpoint in Early Morning Incident
5 days ago

 