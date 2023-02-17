ST. CLAIR COUNTY - The Illinois State Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue in St. Clair County at 6:08 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police Troop 8:

The vehicle driven was a 2019 black GMC truck.

PEDESTRIAN: Unit 1 – 65-year-old male from St. Louis, MO. - Deceased, pending next of kin notification

DRIVER: Unit 2 – 50-year-old Steven Hodge from Collinsville.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: The preliminary investigation indicates the following: Unit 1 was attempting to cross Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue. Unit 2 was traveling east on Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue, in the left lane.

Unit 1 failed to yield to traffic and ran onto Collinsville Road. The driver of Unit 2 struck Unit 1 in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene by the St. Clair County Coroner. The driver of Unit 2 reported no injuries on scene.

This crash is still under investigation and no further information is available.

