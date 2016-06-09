GREENFIELD – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident at Illinois 267 at 1400 North, approximately two miles south of Greenfield that occurred at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.

Devan Antrobus, 23, of Greenfield, was driving Unit 1 in the crash and was southbound on Illinois 267 and Unit 2 driven by Ronald Chapman, 51, of Gillespie, was northbound on Illinois 267. Illinois State Police said Unit 1 crossed the centerline into the path of Unit 2. Unit 1 side swiped Unit 2 as it passed its location, the State Police said.

State Police said Unit 1 left the roadway to the East and caught on fire and the driver of Unit 1, Antrobus, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Greene County Coroner. The road was shut down for approximately six hours while Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was on the scene.

Agencies who were on the scene were Greenfield Fire Department, Rockbridge EMS and Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The crash is still under investigation by Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Unit. No citations have been issued at this time.

