EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group agents are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Sunday evening, May 4, 2025, in East St. Louis.

ISP Enforcement Group agents responded to the 1200 block of McCasland in East St. Louis, St. Clair County, at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, after reports of gunfire and a victim struck by gunfire.

ISP said the shooting victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation and there is no additional information available to share at this time," ISP said.

