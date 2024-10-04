WOOD RIVER — Emergency responders were dispatched to Illinois Route 143 near Kendall Hill Friday afternoon, Oct. 4, 2024, following the discovery of a body.

Upon arrival, first responders confirmed the presence of a deceased individual and subsequently requested the assistance of the Madison County Coroner's Office.

The Illinois State Police has been assigned to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to police officials.

In response to the ongoing investigation, several police departments were on the scene, managing traffic.

As a result of the investigation, Illinois Route 143 is closed at I-255 and also Wanda Road, creating significant detours for local traffic.

Further details regarding the identity of the deceased and the nature of the incident have not yet been released.

