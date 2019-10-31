Springfield, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by ISP command staff to recognize the noble contributions made by sworn and civilian members of the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement agencies, and the public.

The Awards Ceremony was held at the University of Illinois in Springfield and paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event. Each award recipient was recognized for its exemplary service to the ISP and the citizens of Illinois.

"The extraordinary valor and dedication to service displayed every day by the men and women of the ISP demonstrates their unwavering commitment to serve and protect the citizens of Illinois," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Despite suffering the tragic loss of four Troopers this year, the men and women of the ISP continue to carry out their duties. They remained dedicated to the mission. I am proud and honored to work with them and oversee one of the finest departments in this nation," he concluded.

Among the award recipients were three individuals who received special recognition for exemplary service: Special Agent Matthew Poulter, Telecommunicator Specialist Kathy Ecklund, and Forensic Scientist III Amanda Humke.

Officer of the Year, Special Agent Matthew R. Poulter

Special Agent Matthew R. Poulter, assigned to Zone 4 of the Division of Criminal Investigation, embodies the tenets of the Illinois State Police – Integrity, Service, and Pride. His motivation to serve the citizens of western Illinois is evident by his exemplary performance, particularly in Violent Crime Investigations. In 2018, Special Agent Poulter served as the lead case agent in two particularly brutal homicides in western Illinois, and through his efforts, the entire investigative team was able to bring a sense of closure to the victims’ families.

Rex Mynatt was an 87-year-old Korean War Veteran who was discovered shot to death in his residence in rural Henderson County. Special Agent Poulter was one of the first Agents on the scene. Over the course of the next 10 months, Special Agent Poulter executed 19 search warrants, recovered hundreds of dollars of stolen property, and coordinated a search of the Mississippi River, recovering three firearms, including the murder weapon. Three of the defendants later pled guilty to murder based solely on the strength of the investigation.

Madison Finch was a 19-year-old college freshman home for Christmas break. She was hosting a New Year’s Eve party in her hometown of LaHarpe, Illinois. During an apparent fight at the party, Finch was shot in the back of the head and killed. The unknown juvenile suspect fled the scene, but was later located and positively identified as the killer. Special Agent Poulter was a key leader of the investigation, coordinating over 90 interviews and six search warrants. He compiled multiple reports from outside agencies to present an extremely strong case against the defendant. Due to the extensive investigative efforts led by Special Agent Poulter, the defendant pled guilty to murder and home invasion and was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

Special Agent Poulter also serves as an Adjunct Faculty Member at Western Illinois University in Macomb, providing instruction on Criminal Investigations and Crime Scene Investigation. Special Agent Poulter was instrumental in the administration of the Mock Crime Scene Investigation competition at Western Illinois University for several years. His willingness to teach and mentor the future members of law enforcement is indicative of his commitment to improving law enforcement, and his sense of public service. Special Agent Poulter’s dedication to duty and professionalism is commendable. Special Agent Poulter’s supervisors have received compliments on his abilities from State’s Attorneys, Sheriffs, Chiefs and other supervisors of the Illinois State Police.

The Illinois State Police is proud to have Special Agent Poulter among its ranks. Special Agent Poulter serves with distinction each day, and it is an honor to select him as the 2018 Officer of the Year. Thank you for your outstanding contributions to the Illinois State Police

Telecommunicator of the Year, Telecommunicator Specialist Kathy Ecklund

Ms. Ecklund has proudly served the Illinois State Police for more than 24 years as a Telecommunicator Specialist. The word “Specialist” does not do her justice. Ms. Ecklund goes above and beyond in her position with the Illinois State Police.

She not only has earned the respect of her peers and subordinates but also has earned the respect of sworn officers throughout the Department. Every day she comes to work, she approaches her job with “Integrity, Service and Pride.” Her enthusiasm is contagious and she is always the first to lend a helping hand.

The Des Plaines Communications Center received several new hires in the past year. Ms. Ecklund was tasked with training some of these trainees. Her patience in training demonstrates not only her professional attitude but also her dedication to the Illinois State Police. Her goal is to always make sure these trainees receive the highest level of training in order to succeed as a Telecommunicator. For example, through Ms. Ecklund’s guidance, assistance, and reassurance a new Telecommunicator Trainee was able to handle a lengthy armed robbery pursuit that traveled through several jurisdictions and ended when the suspects drove their vehicle into Lake Michigan and were apprehended.

Ms. Ecklund has been the “calm in a stream of chaos” many times during her career. She provides support to anyone who requests it, always going that extra step. The Illinois State Police thanks Ms. Ecklund for her contributions to law enforcement and the citizens of Illinois. We are pleased to honor her as the 2018 Telecommunicator of the Year.

Forensic Scientist of the Year, Forensic Scientist III Amanda Humke

Ms. Amanda Humke serves as a Forensic Scientist III in the Biology Section at the Springfield Forensic Science Laboratory. Throughout her career, she has been a model of precision and professionalism. Ms. Humke had especially demonstrated her unwavering commitment to service in 2018 by distinguishing herself within the Forensic Sciences Command of the Division of Forensic Services.

In addition to her normal case-working duties, Ms. Humke actively participated in a number of special assignments. As part of the statewide Biology Command Advisory Board, she worked closely with peers on developing effective procedures for a number of critical operational issues. She was also a key member of the Biology Section’s Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) committee. Many of the attributes included in the final design of the LIMS matrix were developed using Ms. Humke’s knowledge of robotics and batch processing. Her input into the development of the Laboratory Asset Manager function for the Biology Section was also key to its effectiveness.

In 2018, the “Direct to DNA” initiative truly showcased Ms. Humke’s innovation and leadership skills. Initially launched in 2017 as a pilot project in the Springfield Laboratory, this initiative took biological samples directly from submission to DNA analysis, bypassing the forensic biology screening process and saving significant time in doing so. In 2018, the initiative was expanded by Ms. Humke and her colleagues to incorporate a team approach to facilitate high-throughput processing of sexual assault kits, dramatically decreasing the turnaround times for these cases. The approach was so successful that it was launched statewide. To facilitate this, Ms. Humke and her team hosted training for all ISP biology analysts in the Direct to DNA collection approach, evidence handling, analytical processing, report wording, and most importantly, the team concept. As a result of this initiative, ISP saw a 28 percent increase in the number of DNA cases completed in 2018, compared to the previous year.

Ms. Humke has a contagious drive to improve processes and is a skilled consensus builder. Her colleagues describe her as consistently professional, positive, and willing to help. They also noted her dedication to her family, their activities, and her volunteer work in her children’s schools as well as in her church.

Ms. Humke’s dedication to providing exceptional service to the ISP, the criminal justice system, and the community is recognized and greatly appreciated. It is an honor to recognize Ms. Humke as the 2018 ISP Forensic Scientist of the Year.

