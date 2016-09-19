Troopers Conduct Traffic Enforcement, Seize Illegal Drugs, Inspect Commercial Motor Vehicles, and Assist Stranded Motorists

EFFINGHAM – Illinois State Police (ISP) Officials announce the completion of a focused patrol initiative aimed at safeguarding the public by increasing highway safety and reducing criminal activity on Illinois interstate highways. The patrol initiative occurred from September 7 – 9, 2016, on I-70 and I-57 in District 12.

The patrol initiative resulted in 19 criminal arrests for various offenses and two arrests for people wanted on outstanding warrants. Over 8 ½ pounds of cannabis, 10 ecstasy pills, and small amounts of Methamphetamine and LSD were seized. In addition to the criminal arrests, the following traffic related activities also occurred.

Written Warnings Issued – 215

Citations Issued – 20

Motor Carrier Safety Inspections – 23

Motorist Assists – 37

"These initiatives are designed to provide extra patrol coverage on our roadways to ensure safe travels for the motoring public,” stated Colonel Tad Williams, Deputy Director of the ISP Division of Operations. “Troopers remain vigilant for suspicious activities during their contacts with motorists and should be commended for the removal of those involved in criminal activities and transporting contraband on Illinois roadways," he continued.

