Ullin, IL- During the month of August, the Illinois State Police District 22 has been working to promote public safety to improve the quality of life in Illinois. The officers in District 22, patrol and handle calls for service in the Southern Illinois counties of Union, Johnson, Pope, Massac, Hardin, Pulaski, and Alexander.

During the month of August District 22 officers:

-Responded to 100 Calls for Service

-Issued 498 Citations and 757 Written Warnings

-Arrested 6 motorist for Driving Under the Influence

-Handled 26 Crashes. (2 Fatal)

-Conducted 200 Motor Carrier Safety Inspections which 27 inspections led to either the Driver or Vehicle being placed Out of Service for Safety Violations.

-Assisted 134 Motorists on the side of the road.

-Made 9 Criminal Arrests

Citations issued the Fatal Four:

-DUI: 6

-Speeding: 260

-Occupant Restraint: 73

-Distracted Driving: 16

The District 22 Safety Education Officer:

-Conducted 14 presentations with 300 attendees to area students, school staff, and parents.

The officers of District 22 want to remind the public while they are traveling on the roadways of Illinois, to follow Scotts Law “The Move Over Law” which requires motorists to:

-Reduce the Speed of your Vehicle

-Yield the Right of Way by changing lanes away from the authorized emergency vehicle

-Proceed with due regard to safety and traffic conditions

