COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police District 18 has issued a weather advisory for motorists this weekend.

“Citizens are reminded to keep supplies in your vehicle which could be helpful during emergencies,” the State Police said in a statement. “With the upcoming cold weather, please keep extra clothing/gear to remain warm.

“Predictions are coming in for chances of intermittent waves of precipitation starting early Friday (12/16/16) and into the weekend.

“After receiving some predictions of snow and/or freezing rain, we remind drivers to slow your speeds due to adverse road conditions. Drivers must be able to control their vehicle at all times, and should be ready to slow or stop for emergencies ahead. Remain inside your vehicle if you have been involved in a crash.”

The National Weather Service currently predicts lows into the weekend are predicted to be 11 degrees on Saturday night and 5 degrees on Sunday night.

“Please remember bridges and overpasses usually freeze first,” the State Police said.

