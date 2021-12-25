COLLINSVILLE - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials continue to investigate a reported expressway shooting, which occurred at 9:52 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, on Interstate 64 westbound near milepost 3 in East St. Louis, St. Clair County.

ISP officers responded to the scene of a reported crash at the above location and time. Upon arrival, it was determined there were numerous apparent bullet holes in a black Ford truck. ISP reported there was a deceased victim, a 39-year-old male of East St. Louis, in the driver’s seat of the black Ford truck. The official cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Preliminary findings indicate the shots were fired from an unknown vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 westbound near milepost 3. Interstate 64 westbound from Baugh Avenue was shut down and reopened at approximately 3:32 a.m.

The events surrounding the shooting remain under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-371-8477 or Illinois State Police, Division of Criminal Investigation at 618-571-4124.

More like this: