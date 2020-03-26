Streator, IL - On March 26, 2003, 7-year-old Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing to the Streator Police Department. The following day, his body was located in the Vermilion River south of Streator. Today marks the anniversary of his disappearance and murder.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) continue to make this investigation a priority. ISP DCI officials continue to work closely with the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County Coroner's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the LaSalle and Livingston County State's Attorney’s Offices in an effort to solve this case. With assistance from the above agencies, ISP DCI officials continue to follow up on all existing and new leads. To date, approximately 2,000 leads have been opened and investigated. Of these, many have led to additional follow up assignments within and outside the state of Illinois. In addition, approximately 500 evidentiary exhibits have been collected in this investigation.

“This case has touched the lives of many of us, past and present. The Illinois State Police and our law enforcement partners are committed to solving this heinous crime, for Dalton, his family, his friends and his community,” said ISP DCI Zone 5 Commander Captain Jason Henderson. “We ask those with information, even if you think it is unimportant or it has previously been reported, to contact the Illinois State Police,” he concluded.

No additional information will be released at this time. If any significant information develops, it will be disseminated as it becomes available. Lastly, we would like to remind the public a reward of $50,000 remains in effect for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact their local police department or ISPDCI at 815-844-1500 extension 2321 (tip line) or 217-278-5004 (tip line), via email at isp.zone05.media@illinois.gov, via https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisStatePolice, on twitter at https://twitter.com/ILStatePolice, or via Standard mail at the following mailing address:

