Springfield, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 Commander Don Payton announces the results of two Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance details conducted at 73 establishments in Sangamon County within the last 30 days. The details were held in response to complaints and to determine businesses that may be selling electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco products to minors (persons under 21 years of age). The goal of the details was to enforce underage electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product sales to minors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, electronic cigarettes are unsafe for kids, teens, and young adults, and most contain nicotine. The brain continues to develop until about the age of 25. Adolescence nicotine use can harm the parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control and may also increase the risk for future addiction to other drugs. Effective July 1, 2019, persons must be at least 21 years old to purchase tobacco products in Illinois.

The details were conducted by having a minor enter a business and request an electronic cigarette or tobacco product. If requested, the minor presented their underage driver’s license to the employee. The minors were directed to advise the employee of their true age if asked. Of the 73 businesses checked, six employees sold to minors. Below is a list of the six establishments who were found to have sold electronic cigarette/vaping and tobacco product to minors:

Date

Business Name / Address / City

10/28/19

Fas Mart (Marathon), 2900 S. Grand Avenue, Springfield

10/28/19

Fas Mart (Marathon), 1645 Wabash Avenue, Jerome

10/28/19

Rocket Stop, 2800 S. MacArthur Boulevard, Springfield

10/28/19

Casey’s, 3001 Ridge Street, Springfield

11/05/19

Wal-Mart Super Center, 1100 Lejune Drive, Springfield

11/05/19

All-Star Grocery, 806 E. Black Street, Springfield

The employees found to be in violation were notified and released pending a future court appearance. The ISP commends the following establishments and their employees who do not sell Electronic Cigarette/Vaping and Tobacco products to minors.

Below is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 10/28/19 that did not sell to minors:

  1. Casey’s #3415 721 W. Stanford
  2. Ayerco (Phillips 66) 430 E. Stanford
  3. Walgreens 945 S. 6th
  4. Fas Mart (Marathon) 3801 6th
  5. Qik-N-EZ 1230 Toronto
  6. Five Star Liquors 1249 Toronto
  7. Circle K (Shell) 1201 Toronto
  8. Road Ranger 500 Toronto Rd
  9. Jiffi Stop (Shell) 3062 Stevenson
  10. Circle K 2901 Stevenson
  11. Circle K 2700 Stevenson
  12. Walgreens #01770 2625 Stevenson
  13. Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh
  14. Thornton’s 3001 Wabash

  1. Jiffi Stop (Shell) 1801 Wabash
  2. Shell (Supermart) 901 E. Cook
  3. Express Mart 600 N. 9th
  4. Thornton’s 2208 N. Peoria
  5. Qik-N-EZ 2800 N. Peoria
  6. Casey’s 3961 N. Peoria
  7. Freedom Gas 3975 N. Dirksen
  8. Murphy USA 2740 N. Dirksen
  9. BP Circle K 2201 N. Dirksen
  10. Shell 2121 N. Dirksen
  11. Marathon Circle K 2120 N. Dirksen
  12. Jiffistop 3300 Clearlake
  13. Circle K 3261 Clearlake
  14. Casey’s 3001 Clearlake
  15. Qik-N-EZ 430 N. Grand
  16. Express Food Mart #2 1151 N MacArthur
  17. Casey’s 1133 W. Jefferson
  18. Wine & Spirits West 1841 W. Jefferson
  19. Gas & Wash 1700 S. Jefferson

The following is a list of the Springfield area establishments checked on 11/05/19 that did not sell to minors:

  1. Moto Mart 610 S. Grand
  2. Walgreens #05137 1310 S. 5th
  3. Jiffi Stop (Shell) 436 S. Grand
  4. Food Mart (Marathon) 817 S. Dirksen
  5. AT & W Grocery 2191 Stevenson
  6. Thornton Oil 3005 S. 6th
  7. Discount Tobacco 1 1701 Wabash
  8. Qik-N- EZ 4401 W. Wabash
  9. Wal-Mart 3401 Freedom
  10. Mobil 1940 S. MacArthur
  11. Rocket Stop 2800 S. MacArthur
  12. Tobacco Direct 2205 Stevenson Drive
  13. DTI’s eCig City 2305 S. MacArthur
  14. Hometown Pantry 201 W. South Grand
  15. Rafeeq’s 100 W. Ash
  16. Huck’s Food and Fuel 2801 Lindbergh
  17. Walgreens #02492 3216 E. Clear Lake
  18. Road Ranger 3752 Camp Butler
  19. Discount Tobacco 19 1726 E. Sangamon
  20. Wal-Mart 2670 N. Dirksen
  21. Tribble Vapors 2404 Denver
  22. Jamal’s Food &Liquor 2252 N. Grand
  23. Mobil 1801 N. Grand
  24. Tobacco Direct 2528 N. Grand
  25. Walgreens #03501 2140 N. Peoria
  26. Express Food Mart 600 N. 9th
  27. Walgreens #09145 1900 W. Jefferson
  28. Mobil 1901 W. Jefferson
  29. Jiffi Stop (Shell) 2770 W. Washington
  30. Walgreens #12427 2305 W. Monroe
  31. Qik-N- EZ 1995 W. Monroe
  32. Circle K (Marathon) 2641 W. Monroe
  33. Handy Pantry 120 W. Cook
  34. Upper Limits Midwest 1205 S. 2nd

