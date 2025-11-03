COLLINSVILLE — The Illinois State Police announced the results of Roadside Safety Checks conducted in Madison and St. Clair counties in October, aimed at reducing impaired driving and enhancing road safety.

During the enforcement period, troopers issued a total of 80 citations and arrests, including one for driving under the influence and nine for other alcohol or drug-related offenses. Additional citations included 14 occupant restraint violations, 41 registration offenses, 38 driver’s license infractions, and nine insurance violations. Officers also issued 45 written warnings.

Illinois State Police Troop 8 Commander Captain Casey Faro emphasized the importance of the initiative, noting that alcohol and drug impairment contribute to more than 47% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. Nationally, an alcohol-related traffic fatality occurs every 39 minutes.

“These Roadside Safety Checks are designed to keep our roads safe by removing dangerous DUI offenders,” Faro said.

The project was funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of ongoing efforts to promote safe driving under the campaign slogan “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”

