138 Commercial Motor Vehicles and Unqualified Drivers Placed Out of Service

Springfield - Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of the special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen ISP Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer at I-294 southbound at Willow Road.

ISP Troopers throughout the state aggressively patrolled Illinois roadways for 24 consecutive hours (Mar 28 – Mar 29) in remembrance of their fallen comrade. This marked the fourth consecutive year of the safety operation honoring Trooper Sauter's memory by focusing on commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

Article continues after sponsor message

During 'Operation Sauter,' ISP Troopers conducted 1,437 Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections, placing 138 dangerous Commercial Motor Vehicles out of service, and issued 624 Written Warnings and 123 Citations.

"The results of 'Operation Sauter' are a reflection of our dedication to the memory of Trooper James Sauter, and our oath to protect Illinois citizens," said ISP Director Leo Schmitz. "I am proud of the men and women of the ISP who risk their lives each and every day, working hard to protect the motoring public along Illinois highways."

Within the last four years, two ISP Troopers were struck and killed by commercial motor vehicles and another was seriously injured. On September 8, 2015 the Willow Road Overpass was dedicated in Trooper Sauter's memory as the "Trooper James Sauter Memorial Overpass."

More like this: