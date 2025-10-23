EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police conducted a three-day violent crime suppression detail from October 20 to 22, 2025, targeting high-crime areas and violent offenders in St. Clair and Madison counties, with a focus on East St. Louis and surrounding Metro East communities.

The operation, which leveraged intelligence and technology, resulted in 29 arrests, 31 felony charges, 53 criminal charges, 15 firearm-related charges, and the seizure of six firearms. The effort aimed to disrupt structured criminal groups and reduce violent crime in the region.

During the detail, several notable incidents occurred. On October 21, troopers stopped a vehicle near 25th Street and Bellevue Drive for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation. A probable cause search uncovered a firearm, controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, and suspected cannabis. Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody, with charges pending.

Article continues after sponsor message

Later that same day, another traffic stop on St. Louis Avenue near 12th Street led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected cannabis. The driver was interviewed, and charges are pending.

On October 23, troopers stopped a vehicle at the intersection of St. Paul Drive and St. Williams Drive in Cahokia Heights. A probable cause search revealed a handgun, and the driver was taken into custody, with charges pending.

The operation involved personnel from multiple ISP units, including patrol Troops 3, 7, and 8, Fatal 4 South, Zone 6 Firearms Investigations Unit, Public Safety Enforcement Group, Crime Scene Services, and ISP Air Operations. The Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southern Illinois also provided support.

Illinois State Police officials said they will continue to use all available resources—such as air operations, technology, forensic services, investigators, increased patrols, and information sharing—to combat violent crime in the area.

More like this: