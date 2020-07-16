ILLINOIS - On July 7, 2020, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 to conduct a death investigation of a 37-year-old female in Tioga, Illinois. ISP Zone 4 agents responded to the scene to collect evidence and interview witnesses. The deceased female was identified as Melissa Bruner of Carthage, Illinois. At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined once a final autopsy and toxicology report are received.

The incident remains under investigation, and no additional information will be released at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: