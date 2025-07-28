Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ? ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, another $677,000 in June 2024, and $637,500 in July 2025. Article continues after sponsor message From April through June 2025, ISP missions resulted in the following: Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked: 225

Stolen vehicle arrests: 6

Hijacked vehicle arrests: 0

Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery: 15

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 48

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime: 27

Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 48

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle: 1,215 Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts: April 26, 2025, ISP located a stolen Land Rover and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 southbound at 95th Street in Chicago, but the Land Rover fled. The driver of the Land Rover parked around 83rd and Elizabeth and two occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took both occupants into custody and recovered a firearm.

May 3, 2025, ISP located a stolen Kia and attempted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Sauget Avenue in Cahokia, but the Kia fled. The driver of the Kia stopped, and two occupants ran from the vehicle. One occupant was taken into custody.

