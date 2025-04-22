Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024. From January through March 2025, ISP missions resulted in the following: Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked 243 Stolen vehicle arrests 16 Hijacked vehicle arrests 18 Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery Article continues after sponsor message 7 Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 39 K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime 16 Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 39 Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle 1,304 Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts: January 24, 2025, ISP located a stolen Chrysler and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 northbound at 79th Street in Chicago, but the Chrysler fled. The Chrysler parked in the 7000 block of S. Throop and two occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took both occupants into custody and recovered two firearms.

February 26, 2025, ISP located a stolen Kia and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 southbound at 76th Street in Chicago, but the Kia fled. The Kia parked at Maple Avenue and Campbell Road and six occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took all six occupants into custody.

March 9, 2025, ISP located a stolen Nissan and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 southbound at 35th Street in Chicago, but the Nissan fled onto I-55 and passed through DuPage, Will, and Grundy counties. The Nissan came to a stop on Good Farm Road in Dwight. ISP took the driver into custody.