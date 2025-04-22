Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024.

From January through March 2025, ISP missions resulted in the following:

Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked

243

Stolen vehicle arrests

16

Hijacked vehicle arrests

18

Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery

7

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

39

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime

16

Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

39

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle

1,304

Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts:

  • January 24, 2025, ISP located a stolen Chrysler and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 northbound at 79th Street in Chicago, but the Chrysler fled. The Chrysler parked in the 7000 block of S. Throop and two occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took both occupants into custody and recovered two firearms.
  • February 26, 2025, ISP located a stolen Kia and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 southbound at 76th Street in Chicago, but the Kia fled. The Kia parked at Maple Avenue and Campbell Road and six occupants ran from the vehicle. ISP took all six occupants into custody.
  • March 9, 2025, ISP located a stolen Nissan and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 southbound at 35th Street in Chicago, but the Nissan fled onto I-55 and passed through DuPage, Will, and Grundy counties. The Nissan came to a stop on Good Farm Road in Dwight. ISP took the driver into custody.

