SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

From October through December 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following:

Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked

245

Stolen vehicle arrests

24

Hijacked vehicle arrests

1

Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery

Article continues after sponsor message

8

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

31

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime

10

Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime

31

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle

1,136

Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts:

  • October 4, 2024, ISP located a stolen Lexus and attempted a traffic stop on 94th and Rhodes in Chicago, but the Lexus fled. The Lexus parked at 79th and Wabash and the driver ran from the vehicle. ISP took the driver into custody.
  • November 26, 2024, ISP located a stolen Dodge and attempted a traffic stop on Garfield at I-94 in Chicago, but the Dodge fled. The Dodge slowed and the passenger exited and ran from the vehicle. ISP took the passenger into custody and recovered two firearms.
  • December 20, 2024, ISP located a stolen Jeep and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 at 79th in Chicago, but the Jeep fled. The Jeep parked at a State Park near US 6 in LaSalle and two suspects ran from the vehicle. ISP took both suspects into custody.

More like this:

Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft
Oct 19, 2024
East St. Louis Carjacking Started Pursuit: Officer and Suspect Injured In Dramatic St. Louis Chase
Mar 18, 2025
ISP Announces Results Of Violent Crime Suppression Detail In Metro East Area
Mar 19, 2025
Cross-River Crime Task Force Completes Deployment Led By New Deputy Commanders Connor and McCray
Jan 7, 2025
Granite City Police Detain Springfield Man After High-Speed Chase
Jan 2, 2025

 