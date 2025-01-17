Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024. From October through December 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following: Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked 245 Stolen vehicle arrests 24 Hijacked vehicle arrests 1 Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery Article continues after sponsor message 8 Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 31 K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime 10 Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime 31 Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle 1,136 Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts: October 4, 2024, ISP located a stolen Lexus and attempted a traffic stop on 94th and Rhodes in Chicago, but the Lexus fled. The Lexus parked at 79th and Wabash and the driver ran from the vehicle. ISP took the driver into custody.

November 26, 2024, ISP located a stolen Dodge and attempted a traffic stop on Garfield at I-94 in Chicago, but the Dodge fled. The Dodge slowed and the passenger exited and ran from the vehicle. ISP took the passenger into custody and recovered two firearms.

December 20, 2024, ISP located a stolen Jeep and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 at 79th in Chicago, but the Jeep fled. The Jeep parked at a State Park near US 6 in LaSalle and two suspects ran from the vehicle. ISP took both suspects into custody.