Illinois State Police Combats Vehicle Hijacking And Theft

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to target vehicle theft, hijacking, and related violent crimes using grant funding from the Illinois Secretary of State Illinois Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Theft Prevention and Insurance Verification Council. ISP was awarded a $10 million grant for the first fiscal year, and another $677,000 grant announced in June 2024. From July through September 2024, ISP missions resulted in the following: Vehicles recovered – stolen and/or hijacked: 210

Stolen vehicle arrests: 17

Hijacked vehicle arrests: 2

Firearms seized as a result of stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery: 11

Missions targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 39

K9 used for stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violence crime: 26

Air Operations targeting stolen/hijacked vehicle recovery and related violent crime: 39

Forensic laboratory assignments related to stolen/hijacked vehicle: 1,262 Highlights of ISP vehicle recovery efforts: July 23, 2024, ISP located a stolen Hyundai and attempted a traffic stop on Jackson and Western in Chicago, but the Hyundai fled. The vehicle crashed and two suspects ran from the vehicle. ISP took two suspects into custody and recovered two firearms.

August 26, 2024, ISP located a stolen Jeep and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 at Roosevelt in Chicago, but the Jeep fled. The Jeep parked at Potomac and Maplewood and multiple suspects ran from the vehicle. ISP took one suspect into custody.

September 19, 2024, ISP located a stolen Infiniti and attempted a traffic stop on I-94 at 130th in Chicago, but the Infiniti fled. The Infiniti parked in the 600 block of Wolcott Avenue and the driver ran from the vehicle. ISP took the driver into custody.