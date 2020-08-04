COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois State Police District 11 in Collinsville announced on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, troopers arrested two juvenile males, one 15, the other 16 years old, both of Florissant, MO., following a police pursuit that originated in Missouri.

Saint Louis County (MO) Police Department (SLC PD) officers pursued a vehicle occupied by the juveniles into Illinois across the Interstate 70 Stan Musial Bridge when they terminated their pursuit. The pursuit started with a shots-fired call in the 3600 block of Marietta Drive in the North County Precinct. ISP District 11 Troopers located the vehicle on State Street near Illinois Route 157 at approximately 3:25 p.m.

Troopers pursued the suspect vehicle into Alorton near Interstate 255 at Illinois Route 163 where a foot pursuit ensued. Two of the three occupants of the suspect vehicle were apprehended by ISP District 11 Troopers and are being held at the Saint Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.

One juvenile male remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The investigation is still currently open and ongoing and is being jointly investigated by the SLC PD and ISP District 11. Anyone from the public with information regarding this incident is asked to contact ISP District 11 at (618) 346-3610 or SLC PD at (636) 529-8210.

No additional information will be released by the ISP reference this incident.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

