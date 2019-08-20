Downers Grove, IL – Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of Volodymyr Dragan, 43 years old of Wheeling, IL, for Attempted Murder of an ISP Trooper.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on August 15, 2019, ISP Officers responded to a residence in Wheeling, IL (Cook County) to execute an arrest/search warrant for Dragan at his residence. During the execution of the warrant, shots were fired from inside Dragan’s residence, and an ISP Officer was shot. The officer was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was released earlier today. The officer is a five year veteran of the ISP and is 32 years old.

The wanted suspect, Volodymyr Dragan, was taken into custody during the execution of the warrant, which stemmed from an ISP traffic stop that occurred on I-294 at approximately 1:30 a.m. on August 15, 2019. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved charges of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm to a Police Officer (Class X Felony), Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 2 Felony), Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer (Class 4 Felony), and Attempted Murder (Class X Felony), against Dragan.

“I’m proud of the performance, professionalism and restraint, all Illinois State Police officers displayed during the apprehension of this suspect. Due to the efforts of the men and women of the ISP, this suspect can now be brought to justice. Our thoughts remain with the injured officer who is recovering at home with his family,” stated ISP Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Dragan is currently in custody pending a bond hearing at the First District Cook County Courthouse on August 17, 2019. No further information is being disseminated at this time.

